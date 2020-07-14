A COMET that last passed the Earth 6,800 years ago has been spotted in the night sky over York.
Martin Dawson, observatory manager for York Astronomical Society, took these shots in the sky last night close to Askham Richard.
He said: "A lot of people saw it on Saturday night and at the minute it's about bang on north. If people are up and about from 11.30pm to 2.30am and look due north and its clear, they should see a faint object thats relatively long pointing to the horizon.
"These objects are very rare and its always worth looking for them. It also helps if people can get to some where with a good clear horizon with no street lights."
It is now brighter than Halley's Comet appeared when it passed through the inner solar system back in 1986 and it will be visible (weather permitting) for the next two to three weeks.
Mr Dawson said: "By the weekend it will be in Ursa Major and at the minute if you look between Ursa Major and Cassiopeia further down towards the horizon it makes a W with Neowise."
