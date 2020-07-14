THE National Railway Museum in York has announced plans to reopen next month.

The iconic museum, a key tourist attraction for York, will open its doors to visitors on Tuesday August 4.

Bosses say the museum has undergone a rigorous cleaning regime prior to reopening and additional site-wide cleaning will continue to take place each day.

"Visitors will be encouraged to observe social distancing measures and the wearing of facemasks will be recommended," said a spokesman.

"In a significant change designed to keep the sites safe and comfortable, visitors at both sites will be required to book a timed slot in advance.

"Tickets will be free and available from the museum websites, but overall visitor numbers will be limited each day to avoid overcrowding."

Tickets will be available from next Monday, and the reopening will be phased, initially on a limited number of days each week, before a gradual return to daily opening.

"At York, the Great Hall which is home to world-famous locomotives such as Mallard and a replica of Stephenson’s Rocket, will be first to open," he said.

"The main gift shop and the Great Hall café will also reopen from August4, although steam rides, the miniature railway and the under-five’s play area will remain closed for the time being.

"In the coming weeks, the remaining museum areas such as Station Hall, the Warehouse and outdoor spaces are also due to reopen."

Judith McNicol, Director of the National Railway Museum said the museum, with its large, open buildings, outdoor spaces and car parking, could be a great place for people to begin to re-engage with culture with confidence.

"Although visitors may notice a few changes when they return, they can be assured of a warm welcome and the chance to enjoy our unrivalled collection of railway and engineering achievements," she added.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Railway Museum welcomed more than 750,000 visitors each year.

To book a free ticket for the National Railway Museum, visit: www.railwaymuseum.org.uk.