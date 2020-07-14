AN established East Yorkshire memorials business has collaborated with a local grief charity to support its clients.

Anna Buckley, from Melbourne based Mindful Memorials (part of J. Rotherham Ltd) has teamed up with Talking about Loss founder, Jacqui Gunn for a series of events to help people who have experienced loss.

Mrs Buckley contacted Mrs Gunn when she wanted to offer a more holistic service at her family memorial masons business that has nine branches throughout Yorkshire.

"At Mindful Memorials we believe all life is precious and that when the end of the road is reached, the commissioning of a memorial can provide a focal point for the grief of those left behind," Mrs Buckley said.

"How a person lived, what their life stood for and how those closest to them want to remember them will all influence the choice of memorial.

"We are passionate about making a difference in our local communities and are delighted to be working in partnership with Jacqui to be able to offer extra support to anyone in need through any of our branches.

"As well as extending our personal memorial service with events with Talking about Loss, we also offer other personal ways for people to celebrate the life of their loved ones and have teamed up with local artists, wordsmiths and jewellery makers for different ways to hold cherished memories."

Of the collaboration, Mrs Gunn said: "Talking about Loss is delighted to be teaming up with Mindful Memorials. We have a shared ethos and a desire to help those who are experiencing loss by hosting regular events where people can feel comfortable and can access professional counselling if necessary."

Mindful Memorials recently hosted an event with Talking about Loss at its J. Rotherham, Goole showroom on National Bereaved Parents' Day. Future events include regular Friendship Fridays drop in at Goole and community gardening at Mindful Memorials' base at Rossmoor Park, Melbourne. Here, Mrs Buckley's belief in a holistic approach extends to permaculture gardening that works with nature to provide everything the garden needs besides plants and seed.

Born into a family of stonemasons, Mrs Buckley runs the fourth generation business that was founded by Joseph Rotherham Senior in Pocklington with her husband, Adrian. As is has expanded, it has bought businesses including York-based, Emerson; Hull-based, Wriglesworth; Tyas and Tyas in Doncaster and Scarborough-based G.R.Pinder from retired stonemasons and brought them into the Mindful Memorials fold.

Newly-registered charity Talking about Loss celebrated its first anniversary in June. It was established after Mrs Gunn was inspired to use the legacy left to her by her father, Christopher Munby to set up a support group for people to talk freely about loss.

In the last twelve months, the group has branched out with regular wellbeing social events in Driffield and Selby where people who are experiencing loss get together with trained counsellors for emotional support and company. Mrs Gunn has also taken on the lease of a property in Market Weighton for a community hub and wellness barn that will launch when lockdown measures ease further. In the meantime, Talking about Loss has been hosting virtual wellbeing sessions every Saturday afternoon on the online platform, Zoom.