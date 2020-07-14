PLANS are taking shape to create York's first fully-equipped outdoor gym for vulnerable children and young people.

The Island charity is looking to raise £7,500 through the Aviva Community Fund to build the facility to be used post-lockdown.

The outdoor gym would include a big shoulder wheel, disabled arm and peddle bike, air walker, hip twister, air skier, Tai Chi spinners, a bicycle, disabled combo and wet pour surfacing.

The children's charity provides mentoring services to York children and young people experiencing difficulties with their mental, emotional and social wellbeing.

Since becoming a registered charity in 2008, The Island has seen a year-on-year increase of children and young people being referred to their services due to body image and obesity which has impacted their overall health and wellbeing.

In 2018, the charity trialled an exercise programme with several mentees, which resulted in a considerable long-term change in their confidence and self-esteem. From this, The Island looked to develop a fully equipped outdoor gym so that they can support and educate local children and young people on the importance of healthy eating and regular exercise.

Nigel Poulton, chief executive officer of The Island, said: “There are several barriers which prevent vulnerable children and young people from participating in regular physical activity. These could include anything from unable to afford gym or club memberships to reduced physical or social mobility or simply have low confidence resulting in them feeling unable to exercise in their local community out of fear of being ridiculed. The outdoor gym would enable us to promote an active lifestyle amongst the young whilst at the same time, supporting them in making positive change in their lives for a more happier and healthier life long-term.”

For more information on The Island’s vision to create an outdoor gym for vulnerable children and young people and to make a donation, visit https://www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/outdoor-gym-with-wet-surfacing#start