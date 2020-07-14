A RESIDENT was given oxygen therapy after a tumble dryer caught fire at a property in North Yorkshire.
Fire crews were called to the incident at 1am today (Tuesday).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was out when crews arrived and the tumble dryer had been removed from the property by the occupiers.
The crews used one hose reel jet to dampen down the tumble dryer and administered oxygen therapy to a resident who was suffering with smoke inhalation, the service added.
Crews also used a positive pressure ventilation fan to ventilate the ground floor of the property due to slight smoke logging.
