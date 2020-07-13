WORK will begin on a scheme to close The Groves to traffic on Monday.

Roadworks will take place on Penley's Grove Street in order to open it to two-way traffic as part of the trial.

A speed bump will be created near the junction with Monkgate - with work due to take place from 9am to 4pm from July 20 and a diversion will be signposted.

Drivers have been warned to expect disruption.

Access needs can be arranged by speaking to a member of the team on site - who will help residents and businesses find their way around the work.

Bin and recycling collections will take place as usual.

Cyclists will need to get off their bicycle and walk through the work area.

Routes will be shut in The Groves over the next few weeks - initially as an experiment.

Cllr Andy D'Agorne, executive member for transport, said the plans are "flexible" and can be changed in response to any problems.

Cllr D'Agorne approved the scheme for 18 months saying: "This is a trial so there is flexibility if what we put in place is not seen as the best solution it could be moved, following discussion with residents and councillors."