ONLY a further 11 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in England - with no deaths recorded in York for over three weeks.
Public Health England said a further 11 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,077.
Patients were aged between 72 and 95 years old.
All patients had known underlying health conditions and their families have been informed.
