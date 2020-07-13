A POLICE officer suffered a minor injury to her neck after a crash on the A64 in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police said the collision happened at 6.30pm on Sunday on the A64 Seamer Bypass, near Scarborough, and involved a white Audi A4 car and a silver Vauxhall Antara marked police vehicle.
A spokesperson for the force added: "Damage was caused to both vehicles and the police officer driving the Vauxhall required a hospital assessment for a minor injury to her neck.
"We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation."
If you can help, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Antonia Porter, or email Antonia.Porter@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Quote the reference number 12200118590.
