THE best and worst GP surgeries in York have been revealed.

93 per cent of patients at Dalton Terrace Surgery said that their overall experience was good, meaning it took the number one spot.

The survey, carried out each year for the NHS, asks patients their views of their registered practices across a range of criteria, including ease of making an appointment, their practice's website, the helpfulness of receptionists and whether their needs were met.

In second place was Elvington with 92 per cent and Front Street Surgery in Acomb came in third.

91 per cent of patients there said that their overall experience was good.

Just behind them was East Parade Medical Centre in Heworth (90 per cent), followed by Posterngate Surgery, (87 per cent) and Jorvik, Gillygate (80 per cent).

At the foot of the table Unity Health, which runs the Kimberlow Hill surgery in Heslington and the Wenlock Terrace surgery off Fulford Road, got only 50 per cent of patients saying the overall experience was good. Above them was the Haxby Group with 69 per cent, Priory Medical Group got 74 per cent and York Medical Group 77 per cent.

Outside York and also in the Vale of York CCG area 98 per cent of patients at Stillington surgery rated tehir overall experience as good, the same as Kirkbymoorside surgery and also Terrington. Escrick surgery also rated highly with 94 per cent satisfaction.

The full list of Vale of York practices:

TERRINGTON SURGERY 98%

KIRKBYMOORSIDE SURGERY 98%

STILLINGTON SURGERY 98%

HELMSLEY SURGERY 95%

MILLFIELD SURGERY 94%

ESCRICK SURGERY 94%

DALTON TERRACE SURGERY 93%

ELVINGTON MEDICAL PRACTICE 92%

FRONT STREET SURGERY 91%

EAST PARADE MEDICAL PRACTICE 90%

POCKLINGTON GROUP PRACTICE 89%

POSTERNGATE SURGERY 87%

TOLLERTON SURGERY 87%

SHERBURN GROUP 86%

MY HEALTH GROUP 84%

SOUTH MILFORD SURGERY 83%

TADCASTER MEDICAL CENTRE 82%

PICKERING MEDICAL 82%

JORVIK GILLYGATE 80%

BEECH TREE SURGERY 78%

YORK MEDICAL GROUP 77%

THE OLD SCHOOL MEDICAL PRACTICE 75%

PRIORY MEDICAL GROUP 74%

SCOTT ROAD MEDICAL CENTRE 71%

HAXBY GROUP 69%

UNITY HEALTH 50%