WARNING: The graphic images above may be upsetting to some

A BUZZARD was found seriously injured in Ryedale after being shot, and has since died.

The female buzzard was found suffering multiple injuries in woods just off Hamley Lane, at Appleton le Moors, by a member of the public on July 5, North Yorkshire Police said.

Although the buzzard received immediate veterinary treatment, she sadly did not survive given the seriousness of her injuries, the force added.

It said a post-mortem examination revealed she had suffered shot damage to her tail and wing feathers but also had leg and head wounds which may have been caused by becoming stuck in a cage trap, the force added.

Prior to her death, the female buzzard had been seen feeding two juveniles in the area and it is believed she was shot at some point between 6pm and 9pm on July 4.

Call 101 with information, quoting reference: 12200115223, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

North Yorkshire Police wildlife crime officer, Jeremy Walmsley, said: “This is the latest in a very long line of raptor persecution incidents that have occurred in Ryedale over the last few months and it is completely unacceptable. Killing or injuring a bird of prey is not only illegal but cruel and callous.

“We are doing everything we can to track down these offenders and I would urge anyone who can help with information about this incident or any other wildlife crime, to get in touch as soon as possible.”