NINE leisure centres across East Yorkshire are to reopen on Saturday July 25 - with a raft of changes in place to protect customers and staff from the coronavirus.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council said that in the first phase of reopening, the centres, which include the Francis Scaife centre in Pocklington, and others in Driffield, Beverley, Goole and Bridlington, will offer gym, casual swimming where appropriate and classes only, and these will have to be pre-booked.
"All centres will initially have reduced opening hours, to allow for cleaning and sanitising at the start and end of each day," said a spokesman.
"Social distancing measures mean that the capacity of all the centres will be reduced. All leisure centres will operate on a cashless basis only, and there will be no catering facilities initially. There will be limited numbers of vending machines available.
"All activities will be separated, to ensure adequate time for cleaning between classes and other activities.
"Customers will need to pay in advance for all activities, and bookings will be either online or by telephone."