A NEW hair and beauty salon is being launched today in York months later than planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Canvas has opened at 8A Walmgate, in part of the former Hambleton Pine Shop, and is the stylish new home to four hair dressers and one beauty therapist.

Owner Denise Ebanks-Smyth moved to York last year from Grand Cayman where she had lived for 25 years and owned a beauty business. She secured the Walmgate lease through Barry Crux & Company in March.

Denise who will be offering a range of beauty treatments said the lockdown was imposed just two days after they started work transforming the site into a salon.

"It has been one step forward and two back, but it is now ready. We are good to go."

She said the team of construction workers, joiners and electricians had had to take turns being inside the property, and had then had issues sourcing supplies, meaning the work had taken longer than anticipated.

Now, ready and operational, Canvas will be open from Tuesday to Saturday, with a 20 per cent discount for the first month to welcome clients.

The salon will also showcase work for sale by local artists.

Denise had taught beauty therapy at college in Scarborough for ten years before taking a secondment.

"I saw the salon advert in Grand Cayman. I went for six months, and ended up staying 25 years working in a salon and then opening my own. It was time to come back. I missed England, and the island itself was changing. I haven't regretted it at all. I love York."

Despite the challenges ahead of opening, due to the coronavirus crisis, Denise is optimistic about the future.

She said passers-by had been keen to stop and chat to find out about the new business while she was preparing for the opening.

"It is brilliant. People are so friendly. I want people to have a really wonderful experience at Canvas. I want them to not be able to wait until they can come again. The staff I have are fabulous. They are lovely."

Canvas will be following government safety guidelines, with masks and visors for staff, disposable capes and hand sanitiser, and regular cleaning and disinfecting.

