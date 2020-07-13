A NEW partnership will deliver bags packed with creative activities and inspiring materials to 1,000 vulnerable children and young people in the East Riding this summer.
IVE, the Bridge Organisation for Yorkshire and the Humber, is working with the Local Cultural Education Partnership and social services in the East Riding to deliver Bags of Creativity.
The bags are designed to make sure all children and young people can be creative at home by providing everything they need in one place.
Culture East Riding, the East Riding Local Cultural Education Partnership, has recruited a team of 20 local creative practitioners and organisations to design activities for Bags of Creativity.
Child development specialists, Dr Karen Dunn and Di Chilvers, have given training and mentoring to the team to ensure that activities are both tailored to the contents of the bags and engaging for children in each age range.
The LCEP is working directly with social services to distribute the bags to vulnerable children via trusted adults including social workers and foster carers.
Bags of Creativity, containing 20 specially designed activity postcards, have been created for three separate age groups.
For two to six-year-olds, an orange bag contains vibrant chiffon scarves, a space blanket, and many other materials to enhance imaginative play.
Children aged seven to 11-years-old will receive a bright green bag full of colouring pencils, pipe cleaners and further tactile materials for creative expression, while 12-16 year-olds will receive a navy blue bag with contents including watercolour paints and modelling clay.
LazenbyBrown of York designed the Bags of Creativity free of charge.
