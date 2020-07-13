JUSTICE could be made easier for domestic abuse victims and survivors through a virtual meeting of North Yorkshire organisations.

More than seven out of ten cases before the Family Courts are estimated to involve domestic abuse to some degree.

North Yorkshire organisations will hold a virtual round table later this month to discuss how the court process can be improved to make it easier for those who have suffered domestic abuse.

Justice Minister, Alex Chalk MP, has been asked for urgent action to ensure issues raised by domestic abuse charity IDAS are addressed.

He was sent the charity's report on its research in March by North Yorkshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Julia Mulligan.

She said: "The report on the challenges here makes for stark reading and it is right that now the organisations and partners who can make a difference come together to discuss what it found and what can be done to improve the support offered in the future.

“I look forward to an open and constructive conversation about how we can collectively get better – here in North Yorkshire as well as more widely.”

Carmel Offord of IDAS said: “For many years, charities and campaigners have called for reform to improve the experience and safeguarding of survivors, victims, and their children in respect of family court proceedings.

"The recent Ministry of Justice report is welcome, and we hope that the learning from this review, and the findings and recommendations from our report, can be the catalyst for much needed change.

"We are looking forward to the round table as an opportunity to build on existing strong partnerships and bring sharp focus onto the actions required to keep victims, survivors, and their children safe from abuse and violence.”

The research discovered that the court process can add to domestic abuse victims' stress and anxiety with 61 per cent saying they did not feel safe in family courts and half saying they were not well prepared for it.

Domestic abuse perpetrators sometimes use the system to inflict trauma on victims and limited access to legal support is having a detrimental effect on victims and their children.

Chances to support victims are being missed.