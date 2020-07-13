YORK Dungeon is set to reopen to visitors this weekend, as national lockdown measures continue to ease.

From Saturday, July 18, the Dungeon will open from 11am-4pm every day with tours of six guests every 15 minutes as a safety precaution.

Guests will be required to wear face masks, and will also be tested for their temperature upon arrival.

The site team has worked throughout the lockdown to design and implement reopening measures that ensure that the attraction is safe for visitors, colleagues and even costumed characters.

The following measures, in line with government advice, will also be in place and regularly updated as and when new guidance is provided:

Online only bookings; guests will now need to pre-book a specific time slot for their visit to ensure visitor numbers remain at a safe level throughout the day

Social distancing; queues outside and inside the attraction, plus the tours through the dungeons with costumed characters, will be carefully spaced for everyone’s safety. Markers will be in place at most points on-site to help make this simple

PPE: Dungeon staff may be wearing appropriate items and clothing so they can work safely. Fixtures such as clear plastic screens at check-in desks and tills may also be in-place

Enhanced cleaning; additional cleaning will take place throughout the day and hygiene stations and hand sanitiser will be available

To ensure safety, some elements of the York Dungeon experience, namely the Execution and Dick Turpin shows, have been temporarily closed while the Mirror Maze is now a walkthrough. These adjustments to the experience will be frequently reviewed and made available again once social distancing guidelines have been reduced.

A spokesman for York Dungeon said it will ask all visitors to closely observe guidelines, maintain a safe distance from those outside their party and to keep up with good hygiene practices. If they or any of their party displays any symptoms of Covid-19, they are asked to postpone their visit and to contact the site to change the date of their booking at no extra cost.

Andy Turner, General Manager at York Dungeon, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming guests and delivering thrills once more.

“We are utilising an extensive range of safety measures, designed to ensure a happy, safe and healthy experience for all.

“I know our visitor team– plus our resident costumed ‘inmates’ – are all looking forward to delivering a much-needed thrill and a memorable experience following the extended lockdown.”

Visit www.thedungeons.com/york for more information and to be kept up to date on the site’s reopening measures and arrangements.