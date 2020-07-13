A PETITION calling for a York councillor to be 'sacked' over controversial comments about the late Jackie Charlton has been signed by more than 1,170 people.
The petition to York Green Party, started by Paul Mitchell on Change.org, calls for Cllr Dave Taylor to be sacked 'with immediate effect.'
It says: "His inappropriate comments have upset thousands of people and the fact he has publicly stated he’s is glad that an icon of English and Irish football has passed away is an absolute disgrace for anyone to say, let alone a man of his political standing."
Comments posted by people signing the petition include: 'His words were totally tactless and very hurtful and inappropriate' and 'What this councillor has said is an absolute disgrace.'
Cllr Taylor has apologised for his comments, which he posted on Facebook on Saturday following the death of the Leeds United and England star at the age of 85 and referred to the footballer's love of shooting and fishing.
The Green Party councillor for Fishergate posted: "Jack 'Bloodsports' Charlton has died. Good."
He subsequently sought to defend the post before later apologising for causing offence.
York Green Party said last night it had launched an internal investigation into the matter, and apologised to Charlton's family and fans.
