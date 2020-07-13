A PRINCIPAL curator of the Natural History Museum and a former director from Arts Council England have been appointed as new members of the York Museums Trust board of trustees.

Miranda Lowe is a museum scientist as well as principal curator of Crustacea & Cnidaria at the National History Museum where she has worked for 30 years. She is also one of the founders of Museum Detox, a network of BAME museum professionals.

Scott Furlong joins the board with an extensive background in strategic museums and collections development and significant experience of delivering national programmes. Scott’s most recent position was as director, collections and cultural property at Arts Council England.

The appointments will provide the trust with a wealth of experience and expertise to help shape the future direction and strategies of the charity.

Miranda said: "I'm delighted to have been appointed as a trustee of York Museums Trust. I look forward to working collaboratively with the board and staff. My skills and experience of working in the cultural heritage sector for many years will be put to good use during what is both challenging but exciting times ahead."

Scott added: “I am very excited to have been appointed as trustee of York Museums Trust. More than ever there is an opportunity for the trust to deepen and widen its role in the lives of all its communities. The collections and buildings intertwine the stories and extraordinary heritage of York with global perspectives and can inspire enjoyment, learning and reflection for everyone. I look forward to working with the talented team and superb collections to help our audiences find their stories in York.”

James Grierson, chair of the trustees of York Museums Trust, said: “In making these appointments we were looking for strong strategic and governance skills along with significant museum and cultural sector experience. At what is a very challenging time for museums, Miranda and Scott’s appointments add real strength to the charity's governance and leadership and reflects the quality of our museums, collections and management team.”

As well as her vast curatorial experience Miranda also brings impressive public engagement experience to the board and a hands on and enthusiastic approach to fundraising. Her current positions also include being the London representative of the Museums Association and the Natural History Museum Branch Rep for the Prospect Union.

Scott’s collections management and curatorial experience includes roles at the Royal Collection at Windsor Castle and Royal Museums Greenwich. He is an acknowledged collections expert and his eight years at ACE have given him huge insight into museums and cultural policy and extensive connections across the sector. Scott is also a trustee of the River and Rowing Museum in Henley and sits on the Advisory Group for the British Council/DCMS Cultural Protection Fund.