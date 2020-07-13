A UNIVERSITY of York student has developed a website which gives travellers up to date global information on Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns.

Theo Conway - a second year Politics student - came up with the idea at the beginning of lockdown and has worked with six friends to develop the website called Lockdown Index.

The site provides up-to-date information and interactive maps on countries’ border status as well as where airports, bars, restaurants, beaches and tourist attractions are opening or operating with restrictions.

It was launched on June 24 and has already attracted 25,000 unique users.

The University of York is supporting the project and has awarded funding from the Proof of Concept Fund to help the team with marketing.

Theo said they are now looking to turn the site into a business and develop more information pages, blogs and attract advertisers.

He added: “It all started when as a group of friends we started to think about where we might go on holiday as lockdown restrictions started to ease. We found it was difficult to gather information from one place and so we came up with the idea of creating the website.

“It’s been great working towards producing something positive for people to use in such difficult times and it’s also been a good learning experience.”

Chris Hiscocks, enterprise officer at the University of York, said: “Theo’s team have been great to work with, embodying the enterprising spirit we very much encourage at the university.

“I am happy to be able to support them with our Proof of Concept fund combined with access to our contacts and guidance so that they can focus on innovating and building a great service. My team and I are excited to see what the future holds for the students and are geared up to support them throughout the process.”

The students have also secured support from local IT company, Iomart, which is helping them with server access.