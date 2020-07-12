YORK Green Party has apologised and started an internal investigation into controversial comments by a councillor about the death of former Leeds United and England star Jackie Charlton.

As The Press revealed this morning, City of York Councillor Dave Taylor posted a comment on Facebook stating: "Jack 'Bloodsports' Charlton has died. Good."

The Fishergate councillor's comments provoked a disgusted and angry reaction and he subsequently apologised.

Now the party has issued a statement saying that yesterday evening it was made aware of the post on Cllr Taylor's personal Facebook page in relation to the passing of Jack Charlton.



"We would like to apologise to the family of Jack Charlton for any additional upset this has caused at what is clearly an already upsetting time," it said.

"We would also like to apologise to any fans who were also offended by these comments.

"Animal rights and hunting bring out strong emotions in people and Cllr Taylor made his comments in relation to Jack Charlton’s past involvement and promotion of hunting.



"However, Cllr Taylor now acknowledges that his comments and timing were inappropriate.

"The Green Party has strong values and it is clear that Cllr Taylor’s comments fall short of these values and what we expect from our elected officials.

"York Green Party will be taking forward our internal investigation in relation to this.

"Cllr Taylor has been an active ward councillor for 14 years and has been re-elected three times which we feel reflects the hard work he has done for the community. We hope people in time will be able to forgive Dave."



