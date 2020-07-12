EMERGENCY services were called to an incident earlier today which involved a light aircraft crash landing near York.
Fire crews and North Yorkshire Police attended the incident in the Holtby area at around 3pm today.
Crews from Acomb, Huntington and Tadcaster were on the scene, where the plane had landed in a carrot field.
The sole occupant, the pilot, had managed to safely leave the plane unharmed and was able to stem a fuel leak.
Fire crews used a thermal image camera to check the plane over. No further action was required.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment