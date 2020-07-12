MARKS and Spencer (M&S) stores in York have managed to raise £18k to support the NHS Charities Together during this unprecedented time.

Earlier this month, colleagues and customers at M&S stores in York took part in the one-off Clap for Carers to mark the 72nd birthday of the NHS, supported by the founder of the initiative and NHS England boss Sir Simon Stevens.

Ahead of the weekend, the team installed a new display to share with customers just how generous the local community has been during this unprecedented time.

The in-store display shows how much M&S York’s customers have donated through a range of activities. These include shopping M&S’s Rainbow sale, buying the limited edition NHS Charities Together Bag for Life in the M&S York’s stores Foodhall, purchasing M&S’s All in This Together t-shirts and making one-off donations at the till points. This fundraising total has reached a staggering £18,269.

M&S York Store Manager, John Wade, said: "The past few months have been challenging for all of us, but one thing that’s been amazing is seeing people rally together.

"We’re very proud that our community has already helped raise £18,269 for a really important cause that will provide vital support to NHS staff, volunteers, and patients.

"Clothes shopping is different now and as customers are coming back and starting to shop with confidence it’s really lovely that the first thing they’ll see when they enter our shop is a display that shows the generosity and kindness of the local community."

Customers can continue to get involved in lots of ways including selecting NHS Charities Together as their Sparks charity, which is M&S’s loyalty scheme, meaning M&S donates on their behalf every time they shop in any store or online.