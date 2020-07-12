THERE has been one further Covid-19 case recorded in the City of York Council area in the last 24 hours.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) confirm that the one further case in the York area take the total to 908.
There has been an increase of three cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there to 2,531.
While there has been one new case recorded in the East Riding of Yorkshire, as the total for the area now stands at 1,644.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases. The pillar 1 cases are lab-confirmed by PHE, while pillar 2 cases are a collaborative effort from commercial partners in England and tests people in the wider population.
The total number of confirmed cases in the UK stands at 289,603, with 44,819 of these sadly resulting in a death.
