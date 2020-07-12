A MAN from York has written and published his first book to aid mental wellbeing.

Paul Farquharson, who owns and runs video company BeetrootBox, found himself with more time on his hands than he’d ever had before atthe start of lock down.

Creating and publishing his own book was something he had wished to do since Art School, but due to ever expanding work and family commitments, had never found the time to realise.

However, inspiration struck Paul whilst walking the dog one morning in late March, and the idea for his book ‘The Cuckoo Who Flew’ was born.

Paul explains: “I have thought about creating and publish a book for a very long time. I always scribble and doodle ideas down.

"The Cuckoo Who Flew came to me while listening to a mindfulness and wellbeing podcast one morning while walking the dog.

"I typed the ideas into my notes on my phone until I could get home to start writing it. Once the idea was there I wrote the story very quickly.”

The book itself is a gentle lesson in good mental health, but once completed Paul knew he wanted to use his experience to help others.

Now published in printed copy and as an e-book, Paul is donating 50 per cent of all proceeds to local mental health charity York Mind.

Holly Bilton, fundraising manager at York Mind said: "In a wonderfully charming way, the book sets out simple steps that people of all ages can take to help manage their own wellbeing.

"Whilst lockdown has been incredibly tough for many of us, we’re so pleased that Paul has used the time he’s had to create this inspiring little book. We would like to thank him for thinking to fundraise for our services at this time."

The book is available in hardback or e-book.