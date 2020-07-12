A YORK band, who were forced to move to a venue with increased capacity due to ticket demands, have reached another sell out.
Skylights, made up of four friends from the city, were scheduled to play at Brudenell Social Club in Leeds in February next year. However, tickets for the gig sold out just one hour after release.
Due to this rapid sell out, the band announced that the gig would be moved to the Leeds University Stylus, which has an increased capacity of 1000, on Saturday February 20 next year.
Now, after only a week of ticket sales at the new venue, the capacity has completely sold out again.
The band announced the news on Twitter:
1000 people packed into Leeds Stylus University 🤯 We’ve seen so many top bands play there, so to sell out a headline show in just 10 days is unreal. It’s down the amazing support you have given us from day one, just 4 lads having a laugh, see you all there!#YRA pic.twitter.com/1QJV35lTtF
Turnbull Smith, guitarist in the band, said: “I never thought it would happen but thanks to the support from our fans it has been made possible. We’ll see you all there.”
The band’s first physical CD release of their latest single ‘Enemies’ reached second in the Official Physical Single Chart top 100 in June.