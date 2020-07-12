A TREE in York which is 109 years old has been given a commemorative plaque, sponsored by people in the local area.
The "magnificent," Copper Beech tree which adorns Haxby Village Green was given the plaque on June 22 this year, at the same time it was planted as a sapling by William Abel Wood J.P., then resident of Haxby Hall on behalf of the Parishioners of Haxby. It was planted to mark the Coronation of George V, the Grandfather of our present Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
The plaque has been placed on the Green for the interest of passing Haxby people and visitors.
The new plaque was unveiled by Alan Clark, a native of Haxby and local historian together with Peter Stanhope and Peter Addyman, all of whom financed the project personally.
Though they had the permission of the Haxby Town Council to do so, no contribution to the costs were sought or offered from the Council. The timber post was provided by local timber merchant Ray Chappelow and it was erected by local builder Mick Lambert. Neither made any charge for their services. The plaque had been made specially by Croft Cast Signs near Whitby.
The plaque has been placed close enough to the footpath and at a suitable height so that passers-by, including people in wheel-chairs and children, can see it and read it easily.