A NEW hand sanitisng station in York has been destroyed just a few days after it was installed to support public safety.
The York BID (Business Improvement District) have positioned nine large ‘tower’ units in main squares and thoroughfares, along with eight smaller units fixed to lamp posts at the city’s main entrance points.
Now, only days after they were positioned, one has been destroyed. It remains unknown how it was damaged.
The damaged station be seen here in a tweet from @PaulWilley10.
Then the other side of York...the mindless idiots who smash up "provided" hand sanitizer stations!— Paul Willey (@PaulWilley10) July 12, 2020
Morons! pic.twitter.com/sdeZO2Acf1
Phil Pinder, Chair of York Retail Forum, expressed his disappointment on Twitter:
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment