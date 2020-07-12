IT has now been 22 days since the last Covid-19 related death was recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England confirm that the total number of deaths within the trust remains at 214, as it has since the last death was recorded on June 20.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There has been one further death in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 15 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,066.
Patients were aged between 72 and 96 years old. One patient, aged 96 years, had no known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.