IN response to the widening skills gap, Selby College has launched two brand-new Access Diplomas, which will commence from the next academic year.
"Colleges can play a significant role in providing highly-skilled keyworkers through Access to Higher Education schemes," said Steve Mulligan, of Selby College.
The college has launched two new Access Diplomas in Criminal Justice and Science.
For adults looking for a change of career path or to develop new skills in the current climate, Selby College is offering a range of Access to Higher Education courses in high-demand sectors, such as criminal justice, health and science.
The courses allow students to progress onto Higher Education and, subsequently, careers in a wide range of professions including health, nursing, midwifery, policing, youth offending services and prison service, as well as a range of science-based careers such as forensic science, environmental science or radiography.
Steve went on to say: "The access to Higher Education diplomas can provide them with the opportunity to access the qualifications and skills they require for degree-level study, opening doors for them to progress on to a range of highly-qualified roles."
Since the courses were launched at Selby College in 2016, more than 70% of students have progressed to degree-level study