A TEENAGER from York has been nominated for a Community Pride award for supporting her family through tough times and fundraising for charity.

Charlie Johnson, who lives in Huntington, has been nominated for the Spirit of Youth award.

Charlie, 15, has been a “massive,” support for her family after one of her parents was diagnosed with cancer earlier in the year.

Charlie has attended every hospital appointment she has been able to, travelling over 130 miles in a day to Doncaster or Sheffield to do so, as well as supporting them through the treatment so they weren’t alone.

Throughout all of this, Charlie’s family said she remained as positive as possible.

Even after going through these difficult times, the youngster has now decided to take on a cycling fundraiser to support Cancer Research.

Charlie is planning to cycle 200 miles in 20 days, which she started on July 2.

She has been setting off from home and making up her own routes, cycling various distances each day.

Charlie has been nominated by her mum, Rachel Platt.

Rachel said: “She has really stepped up and hasn’t given up. She didn’t even have a bike before she started.

“We are so proud of her and we think she deserves a big well done.”

On her nomination Charlie said: “I didn’t think I was doing anything special, so I was quite suprised.

“I’m really grateful to everyone who has supported my challenge for Cancer Research and want to say a big thank you to them.”

The 15-year-old has set up a JustGiving page, which has raised over £300 in just over a week. It can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/38RJfjP

The Community Pride awards is supported by City of York Council and the main sponsor is Benenden Health.

As well as the Spirit of Youth, there will also be prizes for Volunteer of the Year, Person of the Year, Good Neighbour of the Year, Sporting Hero, Best Community Project, School of the Year, Charity Fundraiser, Child of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Public Sector Hero and and Health Service Hero.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.

Entries for this year’s Community Pride awards can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York YO1 9YN. Or you can submit your nomination on The Press website.

The closing date for entries is Friday, July 24. An overall winner for each will be revealed at a ceremony later in the year. Nominations must include a supporting statement of no more than two sides of A4 with each entry and should include a photograph, which we unfortunately cannot return.