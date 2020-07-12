POLICE have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following an incident that occurred at the Post Office in Scarborough Town Centre.
North Yorkshire Police officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that could help in the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Liam Cromack or email liam.cromack@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12190227967 when passing on information.