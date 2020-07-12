A NORTH Yorkshire brewery is continuing its support for Yorkshire pubs with a new look for its first ever lager.
The new lager from Black Sheep Brewery, 54, a 4.5% lager named after the line of latitude that passes through the market town of Masham where it is brewed, has been given a makeover to help promote the region.
The new look lager will provide pubs with a brand, which showcases the best of Yorkshire, backed by an online campaign to promote the region and encourage people to visit and experience a true taste of the county.
Rob Theakston, managing director at Black Sheep Brewery, said: “We’re looking forward to working with pubs across Yorkshire, helping them showcase the region and its outstanding hospitality to those who love to travel and enjoy authentic experiences.”
The 54 lager was originally launched in 2017 under the name ‘54° North’ and has performed well in Yorkshire.
Brewed with water from the Yorkshire Dales and German Pilsner Malt, together with Magnum and Polaris hops and the German noble hop, Tettnang, 54 is top fermented using Yorkshire Square fermenters, then it is stored for a month.