THERE have been a further two Covid-19 cases recorded in the City of York Council area.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) confirm that the two further cases in the York area take the total to 907.
There has been an increase of four cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there to 2,528.
While there have been no new cases recorded in the East Riding of Yorkshire, as the total for the area remains at 1,643.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases. The pillar 1 cases are lab-confirmed by PHE, while pillar 2 cases are a collaborative effort from commercial partners in England and tests people in the wider population.
The total number of confirmed cases in the UK stands at 288,953, with 44,798 of these sadly resulting in a death.