YORK councillor and former Lord Mayor Dave Taylor has apologised for causing offence after welcoming the death of World Cup winner Jack Charlton because of his involvement in 'bloodsports.'

The Green Party councillor for Fishergate posted the controversial comments on Facebook yesterday after the Leeds United and England star died, aged 85.

Charlton had a passion for shooting and fishing, and Cllr Taylor began by saying: "Jack 'Bloodsports' Charlton is dead. Good."

When someone responded by saying they felt it was a 'sad remark' to make, and they abhored cruelty to animals but also didn't want to be cruel to another human being, he posted: "I didn't advocate being cruel to him, I just don't think he should be lauded as some sort of hero. F*** him."

He went on to say 'sick of the adulation of this animal abuser. Being good at kicking a leather football does not absolve him."

His comments appalled some people - although some spoke out in support- with one person emailing the council at 1am today to say they wished to submit a formal complaint about Cllr Taylor's conduct.

They said: "This is an appalling and offensive lack of respect for the dead by a former Lord Mayor and serving council member who should resign immediately."

Cllr Taylor has apologised, posting: "I've clearly upset a lot of people with my comment about Jack Charlton's involvement in bloodsports. I apologise for causing offence."

But the apology was not enough for some.

"That it? Have some respect," said one person, while another said: "Too little too late."

Another posted: "Like the guy or not, agree with his actions or not, to show such unnecessary public contempt and disrespect for a family man whom an awful lot of people loved, who leaves a mourning family is simply disgusting Dave you should be ashamed, especially given your profile as a CYC councillor."

Another asked the councillor why he was deleting comments, adding: "Do you think it’s acceptable what you said? Do you think the apology is acceptable? You have upset an awful lot of fans this evening."

Cllr Taylor apologised again, saying:"It must've been upsetting. I apologise. I always hated his involvement in bloodsports, but it was insensitive to mention it now."