IT has now been three weeks since the last Covid-19 related death was recorded at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England confirm that the total number of deaths within the trust remains at 214, as it has since June 20.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
A further one person has died in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 38 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,051.
Patients were aged between 40 and 98 years old. Three patients, aged 65 to 86 years, had no known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.