YORK Minster has now reopened to sightseeing visitors after a closure of almost four months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Minster opened its doors again today at 11am, after it closed on March 17 as the nationwide lock down set in.
It will be open from 11am until 4pm from Monday to Saturday and 12.30pm until 2.30pm on a Sunday.
There are a number of measures in place to ensure visitor safety. These include:
- Limiting the number of people inside the cathedral, so you’ll need to pre-book your sightseeing ticket.
- A one-way system, facilitated by signage and our welcome staff to enable visitors to socially distance.
- Hand sanitiser points at the entrance and exit.
- A one-in, one out policy for accessing the toilets, with a socially distanced queue facilitated by the welcome staff.
- Extra cleaning throughout the day.
The shops are also open during visiting hours, or you can order online on the website.
The Minster reopened for public worship last weekend. However, clergy and staff greet visitors wearing masks and visors, and the Central Tower and Undercroft Museum remain closed, and there are no guided tours.