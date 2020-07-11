AN ACT of kindness from people in a North Yorkshire village has boosted community spirits.
Members of the community in Sherburn in Elmet gathered together to support a 94-year-old woman, after her new garden fence fell down only three days after it was constructed.
A request was put out on the village’s private Facebook group, to which many people responded offering their support. This included the team from DENBY Building Contractors, based in the village, who re-constructed the fence safely and free of charge.
Chris Sawdon, who lives next door to the woman, said: “They provided all the necessary materials and the labour and did not charge my neighbour a penny.
“I am blown away by their generosity and cannot thank them enough.”