A NEW online programme has been launched to “get the day off to a good start,” and promote fitness and wellbeing in the community.
The ‘Weekday Wellness’ programme, launched by Charitable Travel, partner of the Wilberforce Trust, will allow participants to work with a personal trainer to take part in work-outs.
The work-outs will be daily and will be 30 minutes long starting at 7.55am, and will benefit those with both very little and a lot of experience.
There is no equipment required and there will also be a 10-minute warm-down at the end of every session.
As well as the workout, expert nutrition and diet advice will be available from the personal trainer to help participants to keep healthy.
The sessions will be run by Jenny Tomei, who works as a qualified personal trainer and nutritional therapist.
Sessions are free to join and will start from July 13. Although, the organisation does encourage donations to be made by those taking part.
To take part, or find out further information on Charitable Travel, visit: https://bit.ly/3iMlnCD