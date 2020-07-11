A SCHOOL in York had to celebrate its annual commemoration in a different way this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under normal circumstances, pupils, staff, parents and governors at St Peter’s School would have celebrated their annual commemoration service at York Minster last week. Instead, the commemoration was celebrated virtually via the School’s website.

Commemoration provides an opportunity for the school community to gather to mark the end of the academic year and reflect on everything that has been achieved.

Despite the challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic, there is much to celebrate at St Peter’s School this year. Thanks to the individual and collective efforts of the whole School community, a sense of normality has been maintained during lockdown.

Mr Jeremy Walker, head master of St Peter’s School, said: “Our ability to overcome the difficulties that we have faced is proof that, whatever life throws at us in the future, we can overcome challenges together and thrive and flourish under the circumstances. We have been able to achieve so much because our foundations are strong and secure.

“I extend my gratitude and heartfelt thanks to my wonderful colleagues and the entire School community. I would especially like to thank our pupils, who have ultimately had to draw on their own character and ability to adapt to new ways of being 'at school' whilst being at home.”

The virtual commemoration included addresses from the Head Master, the Heads of School and the Chairman of Governors, as well as a virtual commemoration service, awards and prize-giving, a virtual cabaret concert and virtual art and design exhibitions.