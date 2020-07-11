A NEW podcast has been launched in Yorkshire which will discuss the “silly side” of certain periods in history.

The ‘The Silly History Boys’ podcast is created by four historical storytellers who have worked with English Heritage, The JORVIK Group, The York Dungeon and The Royal Armouries.

Tom Fermor, Rob Bond, Will Tristram and Stuart Perry formed The Silly History Boys Theatre Company out of their love of history and performance.

Before lockdown, they were hired by historic sites and museums across the country to re-enact famous moments in Britain’s history.

However, now they have been put on furlough from their full-time work and with their freelance contracts cancelled, the group decided on an alternative.

Stuart Perry, a former Viking at the JORVIK Viking Centre who now works at The York Dungeon, said: “We all found ourselves with a lot more time on our hands, and already had several scripts we had written for live performances.

“The news kept saying how schoolchildren were missing out on learning and how museums and tourism spots still aren’t to open for a while, so we thought, hang on, let’s turn our live performances into recorded ones and just put it out there for free.”

The podcast episodes are released each week and split into trilogies, with every three episodes exploring a particular topic. The first trilogy explores Viking history.

The Silly History team will adopt a different character each and play out their part for the entire episode.

Stuart went on to say: “There’s a lot of sketches, some cheeky humour and plenty of real history.”

To listen to the podcast on PodBean, visit: https://bit.ly/3iLaWPH