FACE coverings could be made mandatory in shops in England, Boris Johnson has hinted, as he urged people to go back to work if they can.
The Prime Minister said he wanted to be “stricter” on insisting people wear mouth and nose coverings in confined spaces where they are meeting people they do not normally see.
Downing Street is understood to be looking at the issue, amid suggestions new rules could be introduced within a few weeks.
In an online question and answer session with the public, Mr Johnson said: “I do think we need to be stricter in insisting people wear face coverings in confined spaces where they are meeting people they don’t normally meet.
“We are looking at ways of making sure that people really do have face coverings in shops, for instance, where there is a risk of transmission.”
Face coverings are currently compulsory on public transport and in hospitals in England, but are only advised in other enclosed public spaces where social distancing is not possible and where “you will come into contact with people you do not normally meet."
In Scotland, people are now legally obliged to wear face coverings inside shops and on public transport.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment