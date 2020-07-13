YORK'S famous panto could run at Easter - oh yes it could!

That's the view of veteran actor Martin Barrass, stalwart of York's legendary panto cast who were due to take up a new residence at the Grand Opera House this year after decades at the Theatre Royal.

Martin, famous for playing the comic sidekick to panto dame Berwick Kaler, said he very much hoped the panto could go ahead at its new home - but if coronavirus restrictions were still in place later in the year he suggested the panto could run at Easter.

He told The Press: "If you go back to the 1950s, pantos used to run from Boxing Day through to Easter. It was how theatres made their money."

For a new pantomime to be ready in time for this festive season, a decision would need to be made by theatre bosses by the first week in August, he added.

Martin said: "Qdos is in charge and it will be up to them. It's a massive fingers crossed that it will happen."

Martin Barrass, top right, with his co-stars from York's much-loved panto

Should the green light be given, the team would work at "lightning speed" to get a show ready in time for Christmas.

"It will take months to get everything ready. Let's work at lightning speed and put things together. People need a laugh."

He said: "It is a changeable, flexible, situation at the moment. It is best to be prepared. But the fact the government has just announced that gyms can open again gives you heart.

"The one-metre social distancing gives theatre a bit of a shot. How we fit the panto horse together - well, we might need an extension!"

He added: "We are prepared. We are on standby."

And he joked that Berwick was probably already working on the script - "on the back of a beer mat!".

Martin Barrass with (l-r) Suzy Cooper, Berwick Kaler and David Leonard at York Theatre Royal where they worked for many years

Martin – along with Berwick and fellow longstanding panto cast members Suzy Cooper and David Leonard – were hoping to make their first appearance at the Grand Opera House this season after years working together at York's Theatre Royal.

The cast found a new home after bosses at the Theatre Royal decided controversially to run a different show for Christmas 2020 with different performers.

Tickets went on sale on February for the Grand Opera House pantomime, Dick Turpin Rides Again, which was due to run at the theatre in Clifford Street theatre from Saturday, December 12 until Sunday, January 10, 2021.

At that time, Berwick Kaler, who has worked in pantomime since 1977, said: “I’m as excited as you can be at 73. The work starts here. We have the chance to build new memories.”

Martin with the panto cast at their new home, the Grand Opera House, York

Berwick also sold some of the first few tickets to customers. Speaking of the new venue, Berwick said: “It is beautiful here. It has the perfect stage and auditorium.”

Berwick was due to write and direct the production, to be produced by Qdos Entertainment, the world’s biggest pantomime producer, and the Olivier Award winning team behind pantomimes across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, and at the world famous London Palladium each Christmas.

A statement from Qdos Entertainment said: “Pending specific Government advice, and while we continue dialogue with theatres about reopening dates, we remain unable to make decisions about the viability of this year’s pantomime season. We hope that this will be possible within the next few weeks.”

The Grand Opera House was unable to provide a comment to meet The Press’s deadlines.