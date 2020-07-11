A YORK GP group is joining forces with a Scarborough GP practice to help it improve patient care and drive forward innovative new practices.
Haxby Group, which is rated as outstanding by the Care Quality Commission and already runs NHS GP surgeries across York and in Hull, will provide support and mentoring to Central Healthcare in the coastal town.
Haxby Group’s GP Partner, Professor Michael Holmes, said the development was a 'great opportunity for Haxby Group and good news for Scarborough.'
He said: "We are really keen to start working with the team at Central Healthcare and learn from patients.
"A number of the team have already visited the surgery sites and have been working with staff here in Central Healthcare to see where we can use our experience and expertise to bring real changes and benefits."
He added:"We have been impressed and moved by the enthusiasm and commitment the Central Healthcare team have and we will jointly be talking to patients and listening to the people of Scarborough in the coming months.”