THE latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that there have been two more cases of Covid-19 recorded in the York area in the last 24 hours.
The figures show that the total number of cases for the City of York Council now stands at 905, compared to 903 yesterday.
There have been three further cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area as the total now stands at 2,524. A further one case has been recorded in the East Riding of Yorkshire area, taking the total there to 1,643.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases. The pillar 1 cases are lab-confirmed by PHE, while pillar 2 cases are a collaborative effort from commercial partners in England and tests people in the wider population.
The total number of confirmed cases in the UK stands at 288,133, with 44,650 of these sadly resulting in a death.