A NEW film has been produced about the Battle of Fulford by a local resident.
The 28 minute film, which includes drone footage of the area where the battle was fought in 1066, is the work of Giles Jagger, of Fulford, who has just completed studies in history film making, according to archaeologist Chas Jones.
He said it had original music by ‘The Bard of Holderness’, Chris Jordan, and was illustrated with cartoon characters by Amanda Pike from her book ‘An Illustrated History of 1066’.
Chas said he showed the film to scores of academics from around the world while they were attending the virtual International Medieval Congress, run by Leeds University.
Chas, an expert who has carried out extensive archaeological research on the site of the battle - the first of three battles in 1066 which culminated in the Battle of Hastings - said the the film could be seen by going to https://youtu.be/SsVN78onYjw or by searching for 'Battle of Fulford literature' on YouTube.