A PARENT believes “significant issues” in his autistic child’s care led to his son cutting his father’s and stepmother’s faces with a knife, York Crown Court heard.

The York parents only made police statements about Jordan Gabriel David Humble’s actions because they hoped it would lead to him getting the help he needs, his father said in a victim personal statement.

He urged the judge not to send his son to jail.

Humble, 23, formerly of Tang Hall and now living in a Whitby care home funded by City of York Council, pleaded guilty to two charges of wounding.

His barrister Sean Smith said he was likely to need care for the rest of his life.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, after seeing reports, said he appeared to be doing well in his new home and gave Humble a 16-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

Although he had his problems, Humble did know right from wrong, he said.

Humble’s father’s statement said: “We believe mental health and social services had a part to play in Jordan’s problems which manifested itself in the events of that evening.

“We believe there are significant issues in the mental health and social services care which were exacerbated by the continual changes in the people involved in Jordan’s care.”

Andrew Finlay, prosecuting, said following a discussion about Humble and a care company, Humble told his parents to close their eyes as he had a surprise for them.

He got the knife out of a kitchen drawer and they were injured as they tried to take the knife off him.