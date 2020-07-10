PLANS to create flats in a building next door to a popular live music venue are set to be approved by the council - despite 214 letters of objection.

The controversial scheme would see the former Crescent Day Nursery - next to The Crescent Community Venue - turned into four apartments.

But since the application was submitted, the developers have said the flats will be holiday lets rather than permanent homes.

Planning officers recommend the scheme is approved at a City of York Council meeting on Thursday.

But a report says residents are worried that people staying in the flats will complain about noise from The Crescent and that this could risk the music venue being closed down.

National campaign group The Music Venues Trust has also objected to the plans, as well as three city councillors and the Micklegate ward planning panel.

And after the designs were revised to confirm the flats would be holiday lets, a resident wrote to the council to say: "This does not change opposition to the development.

"Don't think that the fact that the flats will be occupied on a short term basis will diminish the likelihood of noise complaints being raised.

"The risk of poor reviews on travel websites could lead to the business owners making these complaints."

The report says the plans should be approved, concluding that with noise insulation measures and the flats being holiday lets, the music venue would be protected.

It says: "The premises are unsuitable for permanent, independent residential occupation due to the proximity of the building to the established live music venue next door."

"Subject to noise insulation measures and the occupancy being controlled by conditions the proposal is also considered to provide suitable mitigation to meet the ‘agent of change’ requirements in the NPPF and to protect the Crescent Community Venue."

The planning application sparked the creation of York Music Venue Network and a commitment from the council to support the city's live music venues at a meeting in November 2019.

The planning committee meeting takes place at 4.30pm.