Orange traffic blocks designed to bar vehicles from York's newly-extended pedestrianised area have been replaced by more attractive barriers.
The York BID has improved the appearance of the road block on Blake Street after retailers expressed concern that the temporary fixture, along with a 'road closed' sign, was giving shoppers the wrong message that the street was closed - possibly due to a serious incident.
New, blue barriers have been installed in Blake Street and Goodramgate, along with clear signs, bearing welcoming messages proclaiming that the city is 'open for business' and encouraging people to 'support local and stay safe'.
The BID have improved the appearance of barriers to the extended footstreets of Blake Street and Goodramgate, adding clear signage and encouraging visitors to support local businesses. #letsbesafe #letsbeyork #supportlocal pic.twitter.com/DxmVQxqnux— The York BID (@theyorkbid) July 10, 2020
It is one of a number of measures taken by York BID which has also installed hand sanitiser stations at key locations across the city to help it feel safe.
As previoulsy reported, the former barriers were criticised for affecting footfall at a tough time for traders. They were likened to '1970s inner city riot control', and blamed for turning some shoppers away.