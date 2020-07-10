BETTY'S Cafe Tea Rooms are getting set to reopen in York and Harrogate - but not quite yet.
The firm's operations director, Nicky Sellers says staff still have a lot to do before the iconic cafes - which are a key tourist attraction for the two towns '- can open in the next few weeks.
"As you can imagine, we’re hugely busy behind the scenes, getting everything ready, reworking our spaces and adopting new measures to ensure that our customers and staff are kept safe," she said.
She said that because most of Betty's buildings are old, they don’t easily lend themselves to social distancing measures.
"We are reconfiguring our Café Tea Rooms, so things might feel a little different, but safety is our top priority," she said.
"Customers will also see increased staff managing queues; hand sanitisers by the entrances and in bathrooms; clear floor markings and signage to encourage social distancing and a reduced menu to ensure the safety of our colleagues at our Craft Bakery and in our kitchens.
"Like many other businesses, we will be supporting the NHS Test & Trace scheme, so Café Tea Room customers will be asked to share their contact details with us."
