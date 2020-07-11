AN ARTIST from York has produced some stunning portraits of NHS heroes who have worked tirelessly throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Karen Winship, from Osbaldwick, has produced 24 portraits of NHS staff from all over England and Ireland.

The artist wanted to show her appreciation for all the hard work that the NHS has put in to help to control the Covid-19 pandemic this year.

Karen is now set to hold a ‘walking gallery’ at her home in St Thomas Close, Osbaldwick.

It will allow people to come and view her portraits from a distance as they will be displayed in the windows of her home, along with six of her neighbours who will be supporting her work.

The ‘walking gallery’ will be on display between from tomorrow until July 26.

Karen said: “As some people still have reservations about mixing with others but miss a bit of culture, they can come up close to see the portraits whilst being outside socially distancing anytime during those weeks.

“The portraits have had a great response on Facebook and BBC Look North.”

The portraits are also scheduled to go on display at York Art Gallery when it reopens on August 1, after closure due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines.

Karen added: “By Christmas, all original paintings will be sent to the subjects to show my appreciation for the work they have done during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Karen started her career as a graphic designer, before gaining her teaching degree.

She went on to work in a maximum security prison as head of art.

She also gets involved with local community art projects every year.

Further information on Karen’s art and the NHS portraits can be found at: https://bit.ly/3fgtZzl