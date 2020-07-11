A WOMAN threatened to stab another woman and smash her windows after lockdown tensions boiled over, a court heard.

Katie Jayne Bradley, 43, made the threats after losing her temper in a communal garden in York, said Jane Chadwick, prosecuting.

Bradley was responding to remarks made by the second woman about a conversation between Bradley and a third person.

The incident took place in the communal garden of a block of flats in The Groves where the second woman and the third person live, and Bradley had been drinking vodka.

Defence solicitor Andrew Craven said there had been a falling out between former friends.

“Everyone who lives there had been drinking to some degree,” he said. “And the fact everyone has been in lockdown and unable to get away meant tempers flared.

“Little things that would normally be ignored have become heated issues.”

Bradley, who was homeless before the lockdown when she was housed in a Wigginton Road guesthouse, York, pleaded guilty to a public order offence committed on May 27.

She was given a six-month order excluding her from the four streets surrounding the block of flats: Del Pyke, Lowther Street, Penley’s Grove Street and Abbot Street.

She was also ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £95 statutory surcharge.

District judge Adrian Lower told York Magistrates Court: “We live in difficult times. Everyone needs to be extremely patient with each other.”

He said two wrongs don’t make a right and it had been a “most unpleasant” incident in which Bradley had made threats.

Mr Craven said Bradley didn’t actually carry out the threats.

She was unhappy with her accommodation.